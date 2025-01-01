$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra
S Plus CVT - Heated Seats
2020 Nissan Sentra
S Plus CVT - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,120KM
VIN 3N1AB8BV5LY230104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Reputable reliability and attractive styling make this 2020 Nissan Sentra a desirable compact sedan. This 2020 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Carefully engineered to take on city streets as a reliable compact sedan, this Nissan Sentra still manages to stand out with sleek, modern styling and excellent build quality. Updated with modern technology and driver-assistive features, this 2020 Nissan Sentra still offers unbeatable value. Smooth driving characteristics, paired with impressive fuel efficiency makes this vehicle the compact sedan to beat.This low mileage sedan has just 48,120 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is S Plus CVT. This Sentra S is packed with awesome features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise control, heated power side mirrors, voice recognition for audio, Siri Eyes Free, hands free texting assistant, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth control and streaming, rear view camera, remote keyless entry with power locks, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, and a 7 inch monitor with AM/FM, aux and USB playback. The Plus package adds a better drivetrain and heated seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2020 Nissan Sentra