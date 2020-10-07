Low Mileage, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!
Compare at $21625 - Our Price is just $20995!
Without a lot of changes other than more technology, this 2020 Nissan Sentra continues to offer reliable quality and style for a surprisingly affordable price. This 2020 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be a sensible and affordable compact sedan, this 2020 Nissan Sentra still manages to stand out with sleek, modern styling and quality design. Updated with modern technology, the 2020 Nissan Sentra still hits this mark for incredible value. Comfortable and quality interior matched with awesome technology for both safety and connectivity make this Nissan Sentra an obvious choice for the modern car buyer.This low mileage sedan has just 1,174 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is S MT. This Sentra S with a manual transmission is packed with awesome features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise control, heated power side mirrors, voice recognition for audio, Siri Eyes Free, hands free texting assistant, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth control and streaming, rear view camera, remote keyless entry with power locks, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, and a 7 inch monitor with AM/FM, aux and USB playback. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Window grid antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
150 amp alternator
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Lane Keep Assist
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
5.25 Axle Ratio
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Covers
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents