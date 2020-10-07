2020 Nissan Sentra

Vehicle Features

Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Variable Intermittent Wipers Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Window grid antenna Android Auto Apple CarPlay Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror 150 amp alternator Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Full Carpet Floor Covering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 46.9 L Fuel Tank Lane Keep Assist Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT) 5.25 Axle Ratio Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Covers Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Tires: 205/60R16 AS Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Urethane Gear Shifter Material Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Engine: 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 7" colour touchscreen audio display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Siri Eyes-Free/Google assistant, 12-volt DC power outlet and 1 USB port and aux-in

