Experience electrifying performance with our pristine 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, a masterpiece of engineering and design. With an MSRP of $233,355 and finished in Carrara White Metallic with Club Leather in Olea in Truffle Brown, this all-electric sports car offers a unique combination of luxury, innovation, and speed. Porsche CPO warranty until 2026.

This Taycan Turbo S is equipped with an array of bespoke features enhancing both its aesthetics and functionality. The exterior boasts Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic and SportDesign Exterior Mirrors with Upper Trim in Carbon Fibre, accentuating its dynamic presence. Inside, the Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel with Carbon Fibre Spokes complements the advanced cockpit, which includes a Passenger Display and Porsche Intelligent Range Manager for optimized performance.

Safety and comfort are paramount with the Advanced Climate Control, 4-Zone, ensuring a personalized environment for all occupants. The car also includes All-Season Tires for 21 Wheels, making it ready to perform under various driving conditions. For charging convenience, it comes with a Mobile Charger Connect and a Supply Cable for NEMA-6-50 Electrical Socket.

This no-accident 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S is not just a car but an expression of cutting-edge technology and luxurious styling. With distinctive features like Black Brushed Aluminum Door Sill Guards, Illuminated, and Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests, this vehicle makes a statement wherever it goes.

2020 Porsche Taycan

32,450 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan

Turbo S CPO warranty, Easy Finance

2020 Porsche Taycan

Turbo S CPO warranty, Easy Finance

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,450KM
VIN WP0AC2Y17LSA71924

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,450 KM

Experience electrifying performance with our pristine 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, a masterpiece of engineering and design. With an MSRP of $233,355 and finished in Carrara White Metallic with Club Leather in Olea in Truffle Brown, this all-electric sports car offers a unique combination of luxury, innovation, and speed. Porsche CPO warranty until 2026.
This Taycan Turbo S is equipped with an array of bespoke features enhancing both its aesthetics and functionality. The exterior boasts Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic and SportDesign Exterior Mirrors with Upper Trim in Carbon Fibre, accentuating its dynamic presence. Inside, the Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel with Carbon Fibre Spokes complements the advanced cockpit, which includes a Passenger Display and Porsche Intelligent Range Manager for optimized performance.
Safety and comfort are paramount with the Advanced Climate Control, 4-Zone, ensuring a personalized environment for all occupants. The car also includes All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels, making it ready to perform under various driving conditions. For charging convenience, it comes with a Mobile Charger Connect and a Supply Cable for NEMA-6-50 Electrical Socket.
This no-accident 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S is not just a car but an expression of cutting-edge technology and luxurious styling. With distinctive features like Black Brushed Aluminum Door Sill Guards, Illuminated, and Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests, this vehicle makes a statement wherever it goes.
Offering home delivery and Canada-wide shipping, we provide financing options for all credit types and welcome trades. Visit our website to learn more and secure this exceptional Porsche Taycan Turbo S today with AutoAgents.

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

ON

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-XXXX

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2020 Porsche Taycan