$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Porsche Taycan
Turbo S CPO warranty, Easy Finance
2020 Porsche Taycan
Turbo S CPO warranty, Easy Finance
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,450KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WP0AC2Y17LSA71924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,450 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Experience electrifying performance with our pristine 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, a masterpiece of engineering and design. With an MSRP of $233,355 and finished in Carrara White Metallic with Club Leather in Olea in Truffle Brown, this all-electric sports car offers a unique combination of luxury, innovation, and speed. Porsche CPO warranty until 2026.
This Taycan Turbo S is equipped with an array of bespoke features enhancing both its aesthetics and functionality. The exterior boasts Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic and SportDesign Exterior Mirrors with Upper Trim in Carbon Fibre, accentuating its dynamic presence. Inside, the Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel with Carbon Fibre Spokes complements the advanced cockpit, which includes a Passenger Display and Porsche Intelligent Range Manager for optimized performance.
Safety and comfort are paramount with the Advanced Climate Control, 4-Zone, ensuring a personalized environment for all occupants. The car also includes All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels, making it ready to perform under various driving conditions. For charging convenience, it comes with a Mobile Charger Connect and a Supply Cable for NEMA-6-50 Electrical Socket.
This no-accident 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S is not just a car but an expression of cutting-edge technology and luxurious styling. With distinctive features like Black Brushed Aluminum Door Sill Guards, Illuminated, and Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests, this vehicle makes a statement wherever it goes.
Offering home delivery and Canada-wide shipping, we provide financing options for all credit types and welcome trades. Visit our website to learn more and secure this exceptional Porsche Taycan Turbo S today with AutoAgents.
This Taycan Turbo S is equipped with an array of bespoke features enhancing both its aesthetics and functionality. The exterior boasts Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic and SportDesign Exterior Mirrors with Upper Trim in Carbon Fibre, accentuating its dynamic presence. Inside, the Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel with Carbon Fibre Spokes complements the advanced cockpit, which includes a Passenger Display and Porsche Intelligent Range Manager for optimized performance.
Safety and comfort are paramount with the Advanced Climate Control, 4-Zone, ensuring a personalized environment for all occupants. The car also includes All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels, making it ready to perform under various driving conditions. For charging convenience, it comes with a Mobile Charger Connect and a Supply Cable for NEMA-6-50 Electrical Socket.
This no-accident 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S is not just a car but an expression of cutting-edge technology and luxurious styling. With distinctive features like Black Brushed Aluminum Door Sill Guards, Illuminated, and Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests, this vehicle makes a statement wherever it goes.
Offering home delivery and Canada-wide shipping, we provide financing options for all credit types and welcome trades. Visit our website to learn more and secure this exceptional Porsche Taycan Turbo S today with AutoAgents.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoAgents
2017 Honda Civic Touring Sedan CVT 117,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab Black Pack, 302a, Leather, Sport, Easy Financing 48,680 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla LE CVT Easy Financing 129,025 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2020 Porsche Taycan