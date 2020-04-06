Menu
2020 RAM 1500

Limited

2020 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

613-731-1970

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,250KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4839516
  • Stock #: 200053
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHTXLN100363
Exterior Colour
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Ram 1500 boasts a Gas engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22 X 9 POLISHED ALUMINUM W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON. This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, MULTI-FUNCTION TAILGATE, IVORY TRI-COAT PEARL, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator, 18 Full-Size Aluminum Spare Wheel, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS, BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, LED Bed Lighting, Deployable Bed Step, ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Surround View Camera System, Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist. Visit Us Today Stop by Southbank Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

