2020 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper Skid Plates Adjustable Pedals Two-tone paint SPEED CONTROL Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm Trailer Sway Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL Front beverage holders Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Garage door transmitter Turn signal indicator mirrors Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Drive Type: Four-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1 Mode Select Transmission Cylinder configuration: V-8 Number of doors: 4 Wheel size: 20 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Right rear passenger: conventional Left rear passenger door: conventional Rear cargo: tailgate Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg Departure angle: 25 deg Tires: all-terrain Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Approach angle: 19 deg Engine displacement: 5.7 L Engine litres: 5.7 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Transmission: 8 speed automatic Fuel economy highway: 11.0L/100 km Engine horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM Horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Auto high-beam headlights Power 4-way driver lumbar support Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2) Display: analog Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes Remote engine start: keyfob Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion Proximity key: doors and push button start Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9) Ground clearance (min): 208mm (8.2) Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0) Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7) Front headroom: 1,039mm (40.9) Torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM Primary LCD size: 8.4 Engine torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM Fuel economy city: 16.1L/100 km GVWR: 3,221kg (7,100lbs) Ground clearance (max): 221mm (8.7) Exterior height: 1,974mm (77.7) Engine bore x stroke: 99.5mm x 90.9mm (3.92 x 3.58) Tailpipe finisher: black Rear legroom: 904mm (35.6) Wheelbase: 3,569mm (140.5) Fuel economy combined: 13.8L/100 km Exterior body width: 2,085mm (82.1) Front hiproom: 1,610mm (63.4) Rear hiproom: 1,610mm (63.4) Turning radius: 7.0m (23.1') Rear tires: 275/55TR20.0E Front tires: 275/55TR20.0E Parking sensors: ParkSense front and rear Exterior length: 5,814mm (228.9) Payload: 885kg (1,950lbs) Curb weight: 2,335kg (5,147lbs) Towing capacity: 3,792kg (8,360lbs) Passenger volume: 3,324L (117.4 cu.ft.)

