2020 RAM 1500

6,844 KM

$53,595

+ tax & licensing
Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

4X4 Sport Quad Loaded w Heated Grp Apple Carplay

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

6,844KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6157263
  Stock #: 21771
  VIN: 1C6SRFET0LN118035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,844 KM

Vehicle Description

RAM 1500 REBEL QUAD CAB 4X4Exterior Color: Granite Crystal Metallic Interior Color: Black interior / Black seatsInterior: Vinyl front bucket seats with cloth inserts Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8speed automatic transmissionSTANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)ParkView Rear BackUp CameraBrake AssistElectronic Stability ControlReady Alert BrakingHill Start AssistTraction ControlElectronic Roll MitigationTrailer Sway ControlRain Brake SupportSupplemental front seatmounted side air bagsAdvanced multistage front air bagsSupplemental side curtain air bagsTire fill alertPushbutton start7pin wiring harnessOPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)Granite Crystal Metallic $245Customer Preferred Package 25L $2,000Level 1 Equipment GroupFront and rear floor matsFront heated seatsElectronic shiftondemand transfer caseRear window defrosterAutodimming rearview mirrorExterior mirrors with supplemental turn signalsExterior mirrors with courtesy lampsExterior mirrors with memory settingsPower folding exterior mirrorsAutomatic highbeam headlamp controlHeated exterior mirrorsHeated steering wheelGoogle Android Auto8.4inch touchscreenApple CarPlay capable20x9inch aluminum wheelsPower adjustable pedalsHandsfree communication with Bluetooth streamingBed Utility Group $2004 adjustable cargo tiedown hooksLED bed lightingDeployable bed step (not incl. w/split tailgate)Level 2 Equipment Group $1,025Remote proximity keyless entryA/C with dualzone automatic temperature control115volt auxiliary power outlet rearSecurity alarmRemote start systemParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS98litre (21.6gallon) fuel tankSport performance hood $995Rear wheelhouse liners22x9inch polished aluminum wheels $1,295Class IV hitch receiver $495

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Step Bumper
Skid Plates
Adjustable Pedals
Two-tone paint
SPEED CONTROL
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Trailer Sway Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front beverage holders
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Garage door transmitter
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Tires: all-terrain
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Approach angle: 19 deg
Engine displacement: 5.7 L
Engine litres: 5.7
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Fuel economy highway: 11.0L/100 km
Engine horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
Horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2)
Display: analog
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Ground clearance (min): 208mm (8.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front headroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Engine torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Fuel economy city: 16.1L/100 km
GVWR: 3,221kg (7,100lbs)
Ground clearance (max): 221mm (8.7)
Exterior height: 1,974mm (77.7)
Engine bore x stroke: 99.5mm x 90.9mm (3.92 x 3.58)
Tailpipe finisher: black
Rear legroom: 904mm (35.6)
Wheelbase: 3,569mm (140.5)
Fuel economy combined: 13.8L/100 km
Exterior body width: 2,085mm (82.1)
Front hiproom: 1,610mm (63.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,610mm (63.4)
Turning radius: 7.0m (23.1')
Rear tires: 275/55TR20.0E
Front tires: 275/55TR20.0E
Parking sensors: ParkSense front and rear
Exterior length: 5,814mm (228.9)
Payload: 885kg (1,950lbs)
Curb weight: 2,335kg (5,147lbs)
Towing capacity: 3,792kg (8,360lbs)
Passenger volume: 3,324L (117.4 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

