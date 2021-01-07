2020 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
613-656-6526
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
+ taxes & licensing
RAM 1500 ST CREW CAB 4X4Exterior Color: Granite Crystal Metallic Interior Color: Black interior / Diesel Grey seats Interior: Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmissionSTANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURESAdvanced multistage front air bagsSupplemental side curtain air bagsSupplemental side air bagsSupplemental front seatmounted side air bagsElectronic shiftonthefly parttime transfer case4wheel antilock disc brakesElectronic Stability ControlTire pressure monitoring systemParkView Rear BackUp CameraSentry Key Engine ImmobilizerLocking tailgateQuadlens halogen headlampsAutomatic headlampsVariable intermittent windshield wipersRear dome lamp4pin wiring harnessEngine block heater730amp maintenancefree battery12volt auxiliary power outletPower accessory delayINTERIOR FEATURESRear underseat compartment storageAir conditioningCruise controlPower windows with front 1touch up and downOPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)Granite Crystal Metallic $245Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seatFlat load floor115volt auxiliary power outletPower lumbar adjustPower 10way driver seat including 2way lumbarCustomer Preferred Package 27B $700Tradesman PackageClass IV hitch receiverUnder rail box bedlinerSXT Plus Group $1,575Cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seatCarpet floor coveringFront floor matsRear floor matsRemote keyless entryFog lampsBright grilleFullsize temporary use spare tire20x8inch aluminum wheelsSub Zero Package $1,495Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seatFront heated seatsFlat load floorTemperature and compass gauge115volt auxiliary power outletGPS antenna inputPower lumbar adjustPower 10way driver seat including 2way lumbarSecurity alarmHeated steering wheelUconnect 3 with 5inch displaySteering wheelmounted audio controls5inch touchscreenSiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscriptionLeatherwrapped steering wheelRemote start systemHandsfree communication with Bluetooth streamingElectronics Convenience Group $1,100A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control7inch colour incluster displayTemperature and compass gaugeGPS antenna inputGoogle Android Auto8.4inch touchscreenApple CarPlay capableSiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscription1year SiriusXM Guardian subscriptionUconnect 4C with 8.4inch displayHandsfree communication with Bluetooth streamingHumidity sensor8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission $1,0003.92 rear axle ratio $125Antispin differential rear axle $5255.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS $200Trailer Brake Control $375
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5