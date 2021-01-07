Menu
2020 RAM 1500

796 KM

$38,795

+ tax & licensing
$38,795

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Classic 4X4 Crew SXT Plus w Sub Zero pkg 3.92 8.4Screen

2020 RAM 1500

Classic 4X4 Crew SXT Plus w Sub Zero pkg 3.92 8.4Screen

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$38,795

+ taxes & licensing

796KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6524203
  • Stock #: P1094
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT8LS111277

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 796 KM

Vehicle Description

RAM 1500 ST CREW CAB 4X4Exterior Color: Granite Crystal Metallic Interior Color: Black interior / Diesel Grey seats Interior: Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmissionSTANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURESAdvanced multistage front air bagsSupplemental side curtain air bagsSupplemental side air bagsSupplemental front seatmounted side air bagsElectronic shiftonthefly parttime transfer case4wheel antilock disc brakesElectronic Stability ControlTire pressure monitoring systemParkView Rear BackUp CameraSentry Key Engine ImmobilizerLocking tailgateQuadlens halogen headlampsAutomatic headlampsVariable intermittent windshield wipersRear dome lamp4pin wiring harnessEngine block heater730amp maintenancefree battery12volt auxiliary power outletPower accessory delayINTERIOR FEATURESRear underseat compartment storageAir conditioningCruise controlPower windows with front 1touch up and downOPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)Granite Crystal Metallic $245Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seatFlat load floor115volt auxiliary power outletPower lumbar adjustPower 10way driver seat including 2way lumbarCustomer Preferred Package 27B $700Tradesman PackageClass IV hitch receiverUnder rail box bedlinerSXT Plus Group $1,575Cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seatCarpet floor coveringFront floor matsRear floor matsRemote keyless entryFog lampsBright grilleFullsize temporary use spare tire20x8inch aluminum wheelsSub Zero Package $1,495Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seatFront heated seatsFlat load floorTemperature and compass gauge115volt auxiliary power outletGPS antenna inputPower lumbar adjustPower 10way driver seat including 2way lumbarSecurity alarmHeated steering wheelUconnect 3 with 5inch displaySteering wheelmounted audio controls5inch touchscreenSiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscriptionLeatherwrapped steering wheelRemote start systemHandsfree communication with Bluetooth streamingElectronics Convenience Group $1,100A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control7inch colour incluster displayTemperature and compass gaugeGPS antenna inputGoogle Android Auto8.4inch touchscreenApple CarPlay capableSiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscription1year SiriusXM Guardian subscriptionUconnect 4C with 8.4inch displayHandsfree communication with Bluetooth streamingHumidity sensor8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission $1,0003.92 rear axle ratio $125Antispin differential rear axle $5255.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS $200Trailer Brake Control $375

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Step Bumper
SPEED CONTROL
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Trailer Sway Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Number of doors: 4
Bumpers: chrome
Wheel size: 20
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Fuel economy highway: 11.6L/100 km
Departure angle: 25 deg
Payload: 776kg (1,710lbs)
Passenger volume: 3,548L (125.3 cu.ft.)
Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7')
Approach angle: 18 deg
Rear tires: 275/60SR20.0
Engine displacement: 5.7 L
Front tires: 275/60SR20.0
Engine litres: 5.7
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Engine horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
Horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
Fuel economy city: 16.2L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
GVWR: 3,130kg (6,900lbs)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Display: analog
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Limited slip differential: mechanical
Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Ground clearance (max): 234mm (9.2)
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0)
Exterior body width: 2,017mm (79.4)
Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0)
Exterior height: 1,969mm (77.5)
Torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Engine torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 99.6mm x 90.9mm (3.92 x 3.58)
Fuel economy combined: 14.1L/100 km
Towing capacity: 1,973kg (4,350lbs)
Curb weight: 2,308kg (5,089lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

