2020 RAM 1500 CLASSIC EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 57 BOX WOW LOW MILAGE ! ONLY 129081 KM ! POWERFUL 5.7L HEMI V8 – 4X4 CAPABILITY – SPORTY EXPRESS PACKAGE – CREW CAB COMFORT – TOUCHSCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS – READY FOR WORK OR PLAY ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ...

129,081 KM

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
129,081KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT4LG183956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,081 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!!!

 

2020 RAM 1500 CLASSIC EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX WOW LOW MILAGE ! ONLY 129081 KM ! POWERFUL 5.7L HEMI V8 – 4X4 CAPABILITY – SPORTY EXPRESS PACKAGE – CREW CAB COMFORT – TOUCHSCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS – READY FOR WORK OR PLAY ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

