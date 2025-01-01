$30,871+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,081 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!!
2020 RAM 1500 CLASSIC EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX WOW LOW MILAGE ! ONLY 129081 KM ! POWERFUL 5.7L HEMI V8 – 4X4 CAPABILITY – SPORTY EXPRESS PACKAGE – CREW CAB COMFORT – TOUCHSCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS – READY FOR WORK OR PLAY ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !
** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ...
Vehicle Features
