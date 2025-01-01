$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Legacy
LIMITED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,370KM
VIN 4S3BWDN62L3003643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2336
- Mileage 97,370 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Premium Sound System, Sunroof, Active Driver Assistance, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels
Rewarding to look at as it is to drive, the 2020 Subaru Legacy is the perfect indulgence for those who need a car that works as hard as them. This 2020 Subaru Legacy is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
In a world of crossovers and SUVs, there's something refreshing about a mid-size sedan built with quality, luxury, and performance in abundance. The 2020 Subaru Legacy was made to hold everything together so you can spend more time connecting to what matters most in life. With top shelf infotainment, luxurious and spacious seating, and an aggressive exterior style to match its impressive performance, the 2020 Subaru Legacy is here to help you enjoy driving again. This sedan has 97,370 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Legacy's trim level is Limited. This Limited Legacy comes with Subaru STARLINK, navigation, automatic climate control, proximity key with push button start, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, steering responsive LED lighting with fog lamps, a sunroof, alloy wheels, Bluetooth, a huge touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a Harmon Kardon premium sound system, EyeSight assist monitor, heated leather seats, driver memory settings, heated steering wheel, pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2020 Subaru Legacy