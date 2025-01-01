$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Outback
TOURING AWD | SUNROOF | 11.6-IN SCREEN | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,811 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive Touring w/ sunroof, heated seats, massive 11.6-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, power seat, power liftgate, automatic headlights, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
613-746-8500