2020 Subaru WRX

34,588 KM

$38,998

+ tax & licensing
$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2020 Subaru WRX

2020 Subaru WRX

Sport-Tech | Leather, Sunroof, Harman/Kardon

2020 Subaru WRX

Sport-Tech | Leather, Sunroof, Harman/Kardon

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

34,588KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9173920
  • Stock #: P1229
  • VIN: JF1VA1J63L9812362

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Tires: Performance
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Engine litres: 2.0
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Cylinder configuration: H-4
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 8.5L/100 km
Speakers: 9
Interior cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1
Interior maximum cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Speaker type: harman/kardon
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Display: analog
CD-MP3 decoder
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
Rear collision: warning
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Exterior length: 4,595mm (180.9)
Exterior body width: 1,795mm (70.7)
Rear headroom: 943mm (37.1)
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Blind spot: warning
Exterior height: 1,475mm (58.1)
Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3)
Fuel economy combined: 10.1L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,372mm (54.0)
Front legroom: 1,100mm (43.3)
Rear legroom: 900mm (35.4)
Curb weight: 1,543kg (3,402lbs)
Horsepower: 268hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 268hp @ 5,600RPM
Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
GVWR: 2,000kg (4,409lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,644L (93.4 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 944mm (37.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,411mm (55.6)
Front hiproom: 1,341mm (52.8)
Front tires: 245/40WR18.0
Rear tires: 245/40WR18.0
Rear hiproom: 1,343mm (52.9)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

