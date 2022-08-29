2020 Subaru WRX

$38,998 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 5 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9173920

9173920 Stock #: P1229

P1229 VIN: JF1VA1J63L9812362

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,588 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Sport steering wheel Tracker System Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Tires: Performance Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4') Variable Valve Control Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Engine litres: 2.0 Number of valves: 16 Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Cylinder configuration: H-4 Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km Fuel economy highway: 8.5L/100 km Speakers: 9 Interior cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.) AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1 Interior maximum cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.) Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Speaker type: harman/kardon Primary LCD size: 7.0 Display: analog CD-MP3 decoder Tailpipe finisher: polished Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Proximity key: doors and push button start Emergency communication system: STARLINK Rear collision: warning Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39) Exterior length: 4,595mm (180.9) Exterior body width: 1,795mm (70.7) Rear headroom: 943mm (37.1) Drive type: all-wheel Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Blind spot: warning Exterior height: 1,475mm (58.1) Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3) Fuel economy combined: 10.1L/100 km Rear shoulder room: 1,372mm (54.0) Front legroom: 1,100mm (43.3) Rear legroom: 900mm (35.4) Curb weight: 1,543kg (3,402lbs) Horsepower: 268hp @ 5,600RPM Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM Engine horsepower: 268hp @ 5,600RPM Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM GVWR: 2,000kg (4,409lbs) Passenger volume: 2,644L (93.4 cu.ft.) Front headroom: 944mm (37.2) Front shoulder room: 1,411mm (55.6) Front hiproom: 1,341mm (52.8) Front tires: 245/40WR18.0 Rear tires: 245/40WR18.0 Rear hiproom: 1,343mm (52.9)

