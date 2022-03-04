Menu
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

44,250 KM

Details Description

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i CVT 2020 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i CVT Convenience

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i CVT 2020 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i CVT Convenience

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

44,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8476557
  Stock #: AA486
  VIN: JF2GTABC5L8209437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA486
  • Mileage 44,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

