$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i CVT 2020 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i CVT Convenience
Location
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
613-909-3884
44,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8476557
- Stock #: AA486
- VIN: JF2GTABC5L8209437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,250 KM
Vehicle Description
