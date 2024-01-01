$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus RWD - Low Mileage
2020 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus RWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,977KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA0LF626093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-2158A
- Mileage 40,977 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Designed to be the new family sedan, this Model 3 is affordable, trendy, and comfortable. This 2020 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When designing the Model 3, the engineers at Tesla had two main goals: family safety, and affordability. Somewhere along the way, they took it to a whole new level with better technology and luxury features than most other cars at its price point. Every trim level of the Model 3 comes with Tesla Autopilot and a glass roof that provides a beautiful open air experience to each passenger. If you're ready for the future, look no further than this Model 3.This low mileage sedan has just 40,977 kms. It's pearl white multi in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Model 3's trim level is Standard Range Plus RWD. This Standard Range Plus Model 3 was a mid cycle update to the Mid Range Model 3 that was so well loved. This update adds navigation, adaptive cruise, and changes the feel of the interior to a more modern look. Complete with heated front seats, proximity key, dual zone automatic climate control, metal look trim, digital display with systems monitors, Tesla Autopilot with collision mitigation and lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and 360 degree camera monitoring you can stay comfy and safe while a touchscreen, smartphone docking with connectivity, 7 speakers, 4 USB ports, and Bluetooth keep you connected and entertained. Exterior style comes in droves with a glass ceiling, chrome window trim and door handles, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with auto tilt down and power folding, and fully automatic LED lighting with fog lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2020 Tesla Model 3