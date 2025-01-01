$20,998+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,948KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX4L1080027
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U10218A
- Mileage 127,948 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
