Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota C-HR

127,948 KM

Details Features

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium

Watch This Vehicle
13147378

2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 13147378
  2. 13147378
  3. 13147378
  4. 13147378
  5. 13147378
  6. 13147378
  7. 13147378
  8. 13147378
  9. 13147378
  10. 13147378
  11. 13147378
Contact Seller

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,948KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX4L1080027

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10218A
  • Mileage 127,948 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 72,676 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Honda Civic EX 132,781 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 9,696 KM $48,995 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2020 Toyota C-HR