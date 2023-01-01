Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Camry

141,484 KM

Details Description

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry

HYBRID - $111.28 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Camry

HYBRID - $111.28 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

  1. 10036797
  2. 10036797
  3. 10036797
  4. 10036797
  5. 10036797
  6. 10036797
  7. 10036797
  8. 10036797
  9. 10036797
  10. 10036797
  11. 10036797
  12. 10036797
  13. 10036797
  14. 10036797
  15. 10036797
  16. 10036797
  17. 10036797
  18. 10036797
  19. 10036797
  20. 10036797
Contact Seller

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
141,484KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10036797
  • Stock #: N23131B
  • VIN: 4T1B21HKXLU522383

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N23131B
  • Mileage 141,484 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $33980 - Our Price is just $32990!

This handsome Toyota Camry has been created to be more responsive, more fun to drive, fuel efficient and safer on any road. This 2020 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 141,484 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $111.28 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2020 Cadillac Escala...
 25,607 KM
$79,995 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 2500...
 28,543 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Mustang GT...
 33,256 KM
$39,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

Call Dealer

888-378-XXXX

(click to show)

888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory