2020 Toyota Camry
Hybrid XLE - Navigation - Leather Seats - $306 B/W
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
15,969KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10640205
- Stock #: P1706
- VIN: 4T1B21HK7LU522275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,969 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $41494 - Our Live Market Price is just $39898!
Full of modern technology and advanced safety features, the Toyota Camry was designed to seduce your senses with bold contour lines and an athletic stance. This 2020 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This low mileage sedan has just 15,969 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Camry's trim level is Hybrid XLE. Upgrading to this top of the line Camry Hybrid XLE is a great choice as it offers plenty of style, more technology and premium features. This Camry Hybrid comes fully loaded with an upgraded Entune 3.0 Premium JBL audio system that is paired with a larger 8 inch touchscreen display and features built in navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, wireless streaming audio and 9 premium speakers. Additional features include leather heated front seats with driver and passenger power seats, a power sunroof, head-up display, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, unique aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual zone climate control, proximity remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of blind spot detection, lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a 360 degree camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Head Up Display, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $305.14 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Head up display
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
