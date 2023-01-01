$25,898+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota Camry
SE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $199 B/W
2020 Toyota Camry
SE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $199 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$25,898
+ taxes & licensing
91,777KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4T1G11AK0LU977018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,777 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist!
Compare at $26934 - Our Live Market Price is just $25898!
This handsome Toyota Camry has been created to be more responsive, more fun to drive, fuel efficient and safer on any road. This 2020 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 91,777 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Camry's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Toyota Camry SE is a great choice as it comes enhanced with extra comfort and tech features such as leatherette heated front seats, Entune 3.0 Audio with a touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Leatherette Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $198.07 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Compare at $26934 - Our Live Market Price is just $25898!
This handsome Toyota Camry has been created to be more responsive, more fun to drive, fuel efficient and safer on any road. This 2020 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 91,777 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Camry's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Toyota Camry SE is a great choice as it comes enhanced with extra comfort and tech features such as leatherette heated front seats, Entune 3.0 Audio with a touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Leatherette Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $198.07 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, CLEAN CARFAX 107,265 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 153,631 KM $14,980 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION - Apple CarPlay 125,985 KM $23,086 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,898
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2020 Toyota Camry