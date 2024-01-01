$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Camry
LE | ONLY 26,000 KMS |HTD SEATS |REAR CAM |CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,833 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 26,800 KMS!! LE w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, heated seats, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group incl. power seat, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
