2020 Toyota Camry
SE
2020 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,400KM
VIN 4T1J11AK7LU969035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0942A
- Mileage 167,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Leatherette Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Touchscreen, Climate Control, LED Lights
Full of modern technology and advanced safety features, the Toyota Camry was designed to seduce your senses with bold contour lines and an athletic stance. This 2020 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 167,400 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Camry's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Toyota Camry SE is a great choice as it comes enhanced with extra comfort and tech features such as leatherette heated front seats, Entune 3.0 Audio with a touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Interior
Cargo Net
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Selective service internet access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat and driver lumbar support
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.63 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), direct injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Re...
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2020 Toyota Camry