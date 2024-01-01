Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

32,026 KM

Details Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Package

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Package

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,026KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4RBE9LP050268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,026 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

2020 Toyota Corolla