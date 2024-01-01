$20,492+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE Easy Financing, Fast Approvals
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE Easy Financing, Fast Approvals
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$20,492
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,733KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE0LP016476
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1097
- Mileage 144,733 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota Corolla SE, a sedan that blends style with functionality flawlessly.
Picture yourself on frosty mornings, warming up in luxurious heated seats. Safety? Check. This Corolla is equipped with top-notch features like lane departure warning and front collision alert, ensuring your peace of mind on every journey.
Let's talk efficiency. How does up to 32 combined MPG sound? That's approximately 7 liters per 100 kilometers, making it perfect for both city cruising and highway adventures.
Beyond its impressive efficiency and safety features, the Corolla SE boasts a modern design that turns heads. Inside, you'll find a state-of-the-art infotainment system and connectivity options that keep you seamlessly connected on the move.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email AutoAgents
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
$20,492
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2020 Toyota Corolla