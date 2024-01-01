Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2020 Toyota Corolla SE, a sedan that blends style with functionality flawlessly.</div><br /><div>Picture yourself on frosty mornings, warming up in luxurious heated seats. Safety? Check. This Corolla is equipped with top-notch features like lane departure warning and front collision alert, ensuring your peace of mind on every journey.</div><br /><div>Lets talk efficiency. How does up to 32 combined MPG sound? Thats approximately 7 liters per 100 kilometers, making it perfect for both city cruising and highway adventures.</div><br /><div>Beyond its impressive efficiency and safety features, the Corolla SE boasts a modern design that turns heads. Inside, youll find a state-of-the-art infotainment system and connectivity options that keep you seamlessly connected on the move.</div>

2020 Toyota Corolla

144,733 KM

Details Description Features

$20,492

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Easy Financing, Fast Approvals

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Easy Financing, Fast Approvals

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

  1. 11461375
  2. 11461375
  3. 11461375
  4. 11461375
  5. 11461375
  6. 11461375
  7. 11461375
  8. 11461375
  9. 11461375
  10. 11461375
  11. 11461375
  12. 11461375
  13. 11461375
  14. 11461375
  15. 11461375
  16. 11461375
  17. 11461375
  18. 11461375
  19. 11461375
  20. 11461375
Contact Seller

$20,492

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,733KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE0LP016476

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA1097
  • Mileage 144,733 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Toyota Corolla SE, a sedan that blends style with functionality flawlessly.
Picture yourself on frosty mornings, warming up in luxurious heated seats. Safety? Check. This Corolla is equipped with top-notch features like lane departure warning and front collision alert, ensuring your peace of mind on every journey.
Let's talk efficiency. How does up to 32 combined MPG sound? That's approximately 7 liters per 100 kilometers, making it perfect for both city cruising and highway adventures.
Beyond its impressive efficiency and safety features, the Corolla SE boasts a modern design that turns heads. Inside, you'll find a state-of-the-art infotainment system and connectivity options that keep you seamlessly connected on the move.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoAgents

Used 2023 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 12,639 KM $42,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model X AWD FSD, 22
2023 Tesla Model X AWD FSD, 22" turbine wheels, Tow package, No accidents 30,800 KM $105,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC300 4MATIC 2016 Mercedes GLC 300 AWD, Easy Financing, Fast Approvals for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC300 4MATIC 2016 Mercedes GLC 300 AWD, Easy Financing, Fast Approvals 145,035 KM $22,488 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,492

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla