$21,898+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE - Heated Seats - $168 B/W
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE - Heated Seats - $168 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$21,898
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,852KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE6LP016229
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0852A
- Mileage 81,852 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $22774 - Our Live Market Price is just $21898!
A combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features make this Toyota Corolla the peoples favorite. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 81,852 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE. Upgrading to this Corolla LE is a great decision as it comes with heated front seats, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Scout GPS Link, Apple CarPlay, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a crisp rear view camera. Additional features include blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $167.47 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Keep Assist
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Toyota Safety Sense
