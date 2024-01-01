$21,422+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE | SUNROOF |BLIND SPOT |WIRELESS CHARGER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$21,422
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,208 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 64,000 KMS!! LE w/ Upgrade Package incl. sunroof, heated seats & steering wheel, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charger, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane-departure alert, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, alloys, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500