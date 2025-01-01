$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid Base
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
112,563KM
VIN JTDBBRBE3LJ030379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0839A
- Mileage 112,563 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense, Climate Control, Touchscreen
With a sleek design, modern tech and standard Toyota Safety Sense this Toyota Corolla is ready to create something unforgettable. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 112,563 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is Hybrid Base. This Corolla Hybrid comes with plenty of premium features that you expect to see in a modern hybrid sedan. These features include heated front seats, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a large 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Scout GPS Link, Apple CarPlay, advanced voice recognition, a 6 speaker audio system, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free, a leatherette steering wheel and a useful rear view camera. Additional features include a 60/40 split folding rear seat, Entune 3.0 App Suite, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 featuring blind spot detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist and pedestrian detection, power adjustable heated mirrors, proximity remote keyless entry plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
