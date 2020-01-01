Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Corolla

REAR CAM ADAPTIVE CRUISE NAV READY

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

REAR CAM ADAPTIVE CRUISE NAV READY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4505394
  2. 4505394
  3. 4505394
  4. 4505394
  5. 4505394
  6. 4505394
  7. 4505394
  8. 4505394
  9. 4505394
  10. 4505394
  11. 4505394
  12. 4505394
  13. 4505394
  14. 4505394
  15. 4505394
  16. 4505394
  17. 4505394
  18. 4505394
  19. 4505394
  20. 4505394
  21. 4505394
  22. 4505394
  23. 4505394
  24. 4505394
  25. 4505394
  26. 4505394
  27. 4505394
  28. 4505394
  29. 4505394
  30. 4505394
  31. 4505394
  32. 4505394
  33. 4505394
  34. 4505394
  35. 4505394
  36. 4505394
  37. 4505394
Contact Seller

$20,569

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,935KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4505394
  • Stock #: 200029
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE1LP004568
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

Automatic w/rear view camera, adaptive cruise control/pre-collision/lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, power group, AM/FM with USB/ aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, windshield wiper de-icer, trip computer, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Navigation requires cellular data, Toyota Entune App Scout GPS App. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of premium used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. pre-owned, full factory warranty, daily rental and CarFax report included.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2013 Ford Edge SEL L...
 130,039 KM
$12,967 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 114,989 KM
$19,768 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey S...
 39,982 KM
$13,405 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message