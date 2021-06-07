Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

23,834 KM

Details Description Features

$20,568

+ tax & licensing
$20,568

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE | LOW KMS | REMOTE STARTER | BLIND SPOT SYSTEM

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE | LOW KMS | REMOTE STARTER | BLIND SPOT SYSTEM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$20,568

+ taxes & licensing

23,834KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7181159
  Stock #: 210558
  VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP043500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210558
  • Mileage 23,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Great value and only 23,000 KMS!! LE trim finished in Barcelona red metallic with blind spot detection system, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, heated seats, rear view camera, adaptive cruise control, climate control, power group, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps, windshield wiper de-icer, electric parking brake, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, LE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Hubcaps
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

