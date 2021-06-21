$24,729 + taxes & licensing 9 , 1 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7438814

7438814 Stock #: 210758

210758 VIN: 5YFBPRBE6LP040157

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blueprint

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 210758

Mileage 9,145 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.