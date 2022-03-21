$27,998 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 6 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8862251

8862251 Stock #: C12622

C12622 VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP124836

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C12622

Mileage 15,617 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.