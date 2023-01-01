Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Highlander

67,499 KM

Details Description

$46,944

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,944

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD | 8 PASS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD | 8 PASS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10041474
  2. 10041474
  3. 10041474
  4. 10041474
  5. 10041474
  6. 10041474
  7. 10041474
Contact Seller

$46,944

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10041474
  • Stock #: 230518
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH0LS522575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,499 KM

Vehicle Description

8 PASSENGER XLE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT AND ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL!! Heated seats, backup camera, 18-in alloys, rear sunshades, three-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seats, power liftgate, drive mode selection (Eco, Normal, Sport), terrain selection (Normal, Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt, Snow), auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 GMC Terrain SLE...
 53,804 KM
$26,216 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain DEN...
 92,804 KM
$32,956 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 152,309 KM
$23,211 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory