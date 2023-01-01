$46,944+ tax & licensing
613-746-8500
2020 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD | 8 PASS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
- Listing ID: 10041474
- Stock #: 230518
- VIN: 5TDGZRBH0LS522575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,499 KM
Vehicle Description
8 PASSENGER XLE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT AND ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL!! Heated seats, backup camera, 18-in alloys, rear sunshades, three-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seats, power liftgate, drive mode selection (Eco, Normal, Sport), terrain selection (Normal, Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt, Snow), auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
