LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE HYBRID LIMITED! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated cooled front w/ heated 2nd row seats, heated steering, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 20-inch alloys, JBL premium audio, wireless charger and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Toyota Highlander

66,665 KM

$CALL

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

VIN 5TDDBRCH6LS004234

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,665 KM

Vehicle Description

