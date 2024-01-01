$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID LIMITED AWD| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV |BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,665 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE HYBRID LIMITED! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated cooled front w/ heated 2nd row seats, heated steering, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 20-inch alloys, JBL premium audio, wireless charger and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500