2020 Toyota Highlander

All-wheel drive 8-passenger w/ heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth, terrain/drive mode selector and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

110,053 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
AWD | 8-PASS | CARPLAY/AUTO |HTD SEATS |BLIND SPOT

12215559

AWD | 8-PASS | CARPLAY/AUTO |HTD SEATS |BLIND SPOT

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

+ taxes & licensing

110,053KM
VIN 5TDBZRBH8LS521765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,053 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive 8-passenger w/ heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth, terrain/drive mode selector and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

