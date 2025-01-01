$31,697+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
AWD | 8-PASS | CARPLAY/AUTO |HTD SEATS |BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,053 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive 8-passenger w/ heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth, terrain/drive mode selector and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
