Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Highlander

119,567 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Highlander

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12619155

2020 Toyota Highlander

LE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1749330931
  2. 1749330931
  3. 1749330931
  4. 1749330931
  5. 1749330931
  6. 1749330931
  7. 1749330931
  8. 1749330931
  9. 1749330931
  10. 1749330931
  11. 1749330931
  12. 1749330931
  13. 1749330931
  14. 1749330931
  15. 1749330931
  16. 1749330931
  17. 1749330931
  18. 1749330931
  19. 1749330931
  20. 1749330931
  21. 1749330931
  22. 1749330931
  23. 1749330931
  24. 1749330931
  25. 1749330931
  26. 1749330931
  27. 1749330931
  28. 1749330931
  29. 1749330931
  30. 1749330931
  31. 1749330931
  32. 1749330931
  33. 1749330931
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,567KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDBZRBH8LS045128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 119,567 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 160,545 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata GL 62,106 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX-SKY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX-SKY 83,795 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2020 Toyota Highlander