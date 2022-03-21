$45,624+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
LE AWD | 8 PASS | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
43,380KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8799446
- Stock #: 220701
- VIN: 5TDBZRBH0LS000846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
Loads of space in this 8 passenger Highlander! Features include backup camera, heated seats, three-zone climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pre-collision system, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, drive mode selection, terrain selection, all-wheel drive, auto headlights with auto highbeams, full power group including power adjustable seat and Sirius XM!
