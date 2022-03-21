Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Highlander

43,380 KM

Details Description

$45,624

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,624

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD | 8 PASS | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD | 8 PASS | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$45,624

+ taxes & licensing

43,380KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8799446
  • Stock #: 220701
  • VIN: 5TDBZRBH0LS000846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220701
  • Mileage 43,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Loads of space in this 8 passenger Highlander! Features include backup camera, heated seats, three-zone climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pre-collision system, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, drive mode selection, terrain selection, all-wheel drive, auto headlights with auto highbeams, full power group including power adjustable seat and Sirius XM! 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2015 Lincoln MKC AWD...
 57,692 KM
$27,724 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tundra S...
 51,072 KM
$44,528 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Tacoma V...
 108,353 KM
$23,524 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory