2020 Toyota Highlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9459178

9459178 Stock #: L1116

L1116 VIN: 5TDGBRCH8LS509933

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L1116

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Comfort Climate Control Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features LED Lights Blind Spot Detection TOUCHSCREEN Lane Keep Assist SiriusXM SofTex Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.