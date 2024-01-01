Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Toyota Prius PRIME for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Toyota Prius

106,523 KM

Details Features

$24,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Prius

PRIME

Watch This Vehicle
11938398

2020 Toyota Prius

PRIME

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1732122536
  2. 1732122536
  3. 1732122536
  4. 1732122536
  5. 1732122536
  6. 1732122536
  7. 1732122536
  8. 1732122536
  9. 1732122536
  10. 1732122536
  11. 1732122536
  12. 1732122536
  13. 1732122536
  14. 1732122536
  15. 1732122536
  16. 1732122536
  17. 1732122536
Contact Seller

$24,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,523KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKARFP0L3149008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,523 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2016 Honda Civic LX REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Honda Civic LX REBUILT TITLE 93,153 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred REBUILT TITLE 60,652 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT 170,455 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,450

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Prius