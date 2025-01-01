$19,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,110KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKARFP9L3142574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,110 KM
Vehicle Description
Magnetic Gray Metallic 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade FWD Continuously Variable (ECVT) 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
Experience the difference at Tony Graham Toyota Ottawas first Toyota dealership, proudly family-owned and operated for over 50 years.
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat.
All of our pricing is checked and updated daily to stay competitive in todays market.
Experience the difference at Tony Graham Toyota Ottawas first Toyota dealership, proudly family-owned and operated for over 50 years.
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat.
All of our pricing is checked and updated daily to stay competitive in todays market.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2019 Toyota Sienna 121,543 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla L 39,756 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota 4Runner 54,287 KM $54,998 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2020 Toyota Prius