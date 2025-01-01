Menu
Magnetic Gray Metallic 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade FWD Continuously Variable (ECVT) 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

Experience the difference at Tony Graham Toyota Ottawas first Toyota dealership, proudly family-owned and operated for over 50 years.

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat.

All of our pricing is checked and updated daily to stay competitive in todays market.

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,110KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKARFP9L3142574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Magnetic Gray Metallic 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade FWD Continuously Variable (ECVT) 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

Experience the difference at Tony Graham Toyota Ottawas first Toyota dealership, proudly family-owned and operated for over 50 years.

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat.


All of our pricing is checked and updated daily to stay competitive in todays market.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
