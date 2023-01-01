2020 Toyota RAV4

$33,895 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 8 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10390017

10390017 Stock #: 1863

1863 VIN: 2T3B1RFVXLC126817

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 1863

Mileage 20,808 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.