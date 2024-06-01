$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
Janex Auto Sales
1470 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M6
613-260-0373
63,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFVXLW095092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2024-6C
- Mileage 63,472 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Sales
