Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota RAV4

63,472 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Janex Auto Sales

1470 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M6

613-260-0373

  1. 11236622
  2. 11236622
  3. 11236622
  4. 11236622
  5. 11236622
  6. 11236622
  7. 11236622
  8. 11236622
  9. 11236622
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
63,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFVXLW095092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2024-6C
  • Mileage 63,472 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Janex Auto Sales

Used 2016 Honda Civic LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Honda Civic LX 161,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Honda Civic EX 277,489 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla XLE 55,761 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Janex Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Janex Auto Sales

Janex Auto Sales

Sales

1470 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-260-XXXX

(click to show)

613-260-0373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Janex Auto Sales

613-260-0373

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4