Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Toyota RAV4

38,695 KM

Details Description

$34,902

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11420705
  2. 11420705
  3. 11420705
  4. 11420705
Contact Seller

$34,902

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,695KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV1LC080416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,695 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee NORTH 4x4 | 3.2L V6 |HTD SEATS |REAR CAM |LOW KMS! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee NORTH 4x4 | 3.2L V6 |HTD SEATS |REAR CAM |LOW KMS! 83,282 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Toyota Tacoma 98,251 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee LIMITED 4x4 | 3.2L V6 | REAR CAM | NAV | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee LIMITED 4x4 | 3.2L V6 | REAR CAM | NAV | CARPLAY 123,865 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,902

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4