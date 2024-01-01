$32,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,007KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3DWRFV2LW101631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 64073A
- Mileage 112,007 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2018 Toyota Camry LE 115,753 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 131,541 KM $31,888 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 31,452 KM $46,998 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2020 Toyota RAV4