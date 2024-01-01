Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

112,007 KM

Details Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,007KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFV2LW101631

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 64073A
  Mileage 112,007 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-225-XXXX

613-225-1212

2020 Toyota RAV4