LOADED XLE PREMIUM ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ LEATHER & SUNROOF!! 19-in alloys, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, backup camera, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat w/ driver memory, power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Toyota RAV4

127,653 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 19IN ALLOYS

12949058

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 19IN ALLOYS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,653KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV6LW086460

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,653 KM

LOADED XLE PREMIUM ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ LEATHER & SUNROOF!! 19-in alloys, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, backup camera, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat w/ driver memory, power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Toyota RAV4