2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE PREMIUM AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 19IN ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,653 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED XLE PREMIUM ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ LEATHER & SUNROOF!! 19-in alloys, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, backup camera, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat w/ driver memory, power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
