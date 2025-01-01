Menu
<p data-start=119 data-end=465>2020 TOYOTA RAV4 LE FWD WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 112,307 KM ! WELL-EQUIPPED, SPACIOUS & RELIABLE SUV WITH TOYOTA’S LEGENDARY DEPENDABILITY ! SMOOTH RIDE, FUEL EFFICIENT, AND EXCELLENT VERSATILITY FOR CITY DRIVING OR LONG TRIPS ! PERFECT FAMILY VEHICLE WITH SAFETY, STYLE & PRACTICALITY – READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !</p><p data-start=467 data-end=533><strong data-start=467 data-end=531>ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER</strong></p><p data-start=535 data-end=756>DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE................</p>

2020 Toyota RAV4

112,307 KM

$26,871

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

12968408

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,871

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,307KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3Z1RFV9LC081206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,307 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 TOYOTA RAV4 LE FWD WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 112,307 KM ! WELL-EQUIPPED, SPACIOUS & RELIABLE SUV WITH TOYOTA’S LEGENDARY DEPENDABILITY ! SMOOTH RIDE, FUEL EFFICIENT, AND EXCELLENT VERSATILITY FOR CITY DRIVING OR LONG TRIPS ! PERFECT FAMILY VEHICLE WITH SAFETY, STYLE & PRACTICALITY – READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE................

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

