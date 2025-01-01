$30,606.50+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Hybrid Limited AWD
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Hybrid Limited AWD
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$30,606.50
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 40233A
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in a striking red color and equipped with an AWD drivetrain offers exceptional handling and performance. Designed as a stylish SUV, it combines power and functionality with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine ensuring you get 219 horsepower at 5700 RPM. This vehicle's exterior is adorned with eye-catching alloy wheels and a sleek profile, topped off by a sunroof/moonroof to elevate your driving experience. Inside, premium leather seats and leatherette door trim provide a luxurious touch, while the heated mirrors and adaptive cruise control guarantee comfort and convenience. When it comes to technology, the RAV4 Hybrid Limited is fully loaded. The navigation system, satellite radio, and Bluetooth connection seamlessly integrate with smart devices, ensuring connectivity is just a touch away. Safety is prioritized with features such as lane assist, brake assist, and parking sensors, providing you peace of mind on every journey. Perfect for those who demand style, comfort, and efficiency, this SUV is ideal for families or adventurous individuals seeking versatility in their vehicle. Contact us today for more information and to schedule a test drive of the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited. Experience firsthand the balance of sophistication and utility this vehicle offers!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bank Street Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bank Street Hyundai
Bank Street Hyundai
Call Dealer
613-706-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-706-9812