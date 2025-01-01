Menu
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in a striking red color and equipped with an AWD drivetrain offers exceptional handling and performance. Designed as a stylish SUV, it combines power and functionality with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine ensuring you get 219 horsepower at 5700 RPM. This vehicles exterior is adorned with eye-catching alloy wheels and a sleek profile, topped off by a sunroof/moonroof to elevate your driving experience. Inside, premium leather seats and leatherette door trim provide a luxurious touch, while the heated mirrors and adaptive cruise control guarantee comfort and convenience. When it comes to technology, the RAV4 Hybrid Limited is fully loaded. The navigation system, satellite radio, and Bluetooth connection seamlessly integrate with smart devices, ensuring connectivity is just a touch away. Safety is prioritized with features such as lane assist, brake assist, and parking sensors, providing you peace of mind on every journey. Perfect for those who demand style, comfort, and efficiency, this SUV is ideal for families or adventurous individuals seeking versatility in their vehicle.

2020 Toyota RAV4

134,000 KM

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid Limited AWD

13193201

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid Limited AWD

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

Used
134,000KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV7LW050241

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40233A
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in a striking red color and equipped with an AWD drivetrain offers exceptional handling and performance. Designed as a stylish SUV, it combines power and functionality with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine ensuring you get 219 horsepower at 5700 RPM. This vehicle's exterior is adorned with eye-catching alloy wheels and a sleek profile, topped off by a sunroof/moonroof to elevate your driving experience. Inside, premium leather seats and leatherette door trim provide a luxurious touch, while the heated mirrors and adaptive cruise control guarantee comfort and convenience. When it comes to technology, the RAV4 Hybrid Limited is fully loaded. The navigation system, satellite radio, and Bluetooth connection seamlessly integrate with smart devices, ensuring connectivity is just a touch away. Safety is prioritized with features such as lane assist, brake assist, and parking sensors, providing you peace of mind on every journey. Perfect for those who demand style, comfort, and efficiency, this SUV is ideal for families or adventurous individuals seeking versatility in their vehicle. Contact us today for more information and to schedule a test drive of the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited. Experience firsthand the balance of sophistication and utility this vehicle offers!

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 11
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Approach angle: 19 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Departure angle: 21 deg
Fuel economy highway: 6.3L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Rear tires: 225/60HR18.0
Front tires: 225/60HR18.0
Passenger volume: 2,801L (98.9 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Internet access capable: selective service
1st row LCD monitors: 3
Surround view monitor
Power/Regen
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor warning
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Exterior body width: 1,855mm (73.0)
Exterior length: 4,595mm (180.9)
Drive type: all-wheel
Front shoulder room: 1,468mm (57.8)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear legroom: 960mm (37.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,432mm (56.4)
Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 mitigation
Engine bore x stroke: 87.5mm x 103.4mm (3.44 x 4.07)
Payload: 508kg (1,120lbs)
Exterior height: 1,701mm (67.0)
Wheelbase: 2,690mm (105.9)
Rear headroom: 957mm (37.7)
Fuel economy combined: 6.0L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 206mm (8.1)
Speaker type: JBL
Exterior parking camera rear: Birds Eye View Monitor yes
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Braking mitigation
Front hiproom: 1,379mm (54.3)
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota)
Hybrid system net power: 219hp @ RPM
Electric motor horsepower: 118hp @ RPM
Horsepower: 176hp @ 5,700RPM
Torque: 163 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Front headroom: 957mm (37.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,212mm (47.7)
Engine torque: 163 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Compression ratio: 14.00 to 1
Curb weight: 1,724kg (3,800lbs)
GVWR: 2,231kg (4,919lbs)
Towing capacity: 794kg (1,750lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
Parking sensors: Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) w/IPA front and rear
Fuel economy city: 5.7L/100 km
Tracker system: Safety Connect
Traction battery warranty: 120 months/240,000km
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid electric powertrain type: HEV (hybrid electric vehicle)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Brakes regenerative
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: E85
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Electric motor 1 torque: 149 lb.-ft.
Electric motor 2 torque: 54 hp
Electric motor 2 torque: 89 lb.-ft.
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 245
Hybrid traction battery capacity (Ah): 6.5
Seat Upholstery: leather/leatherette
Powertrain number of motors: 3
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,059 L (37 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,976 L (70 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: nickel metal hydride (NiMH)
Wireless Phone Charger: Qi Wireless Charging front
High voltage electrical system warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Engine horsepower: 219hp @ 5,700RPM
Hybrid system combined power torque: 221 lb.-ft.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Toyota RAV4