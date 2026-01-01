$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD
2020 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,479 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! RARE TRD OFF-ROAD ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 18-inch black alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow hitch receiver, wireless charger, premium JBL audio system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500