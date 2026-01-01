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LOW KMS!! RARE TRD OFF-ROAD ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 18-inch black alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow hitch receiver, wireless charger, premium JBL audio system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2020 Toyota RAV4

108,479 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

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14212457

2020 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14212457
  2. 14212457
  3. 14212457
  4. 14212457
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
108,479KM
VIN 2T3J1RFV0LC060693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,479 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! RARE TRD OFF-ROAD ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 18-inch black alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow hitch receiver, wireless charger, premium JBL audio system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Toyota RAV4