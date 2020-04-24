Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD 6,000 KM REAR CAM ADAPTIVE CRUISE HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD 6,000 KM REAR CAM ADAPTIVE CRUISE HTD SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4906041
  2. 4906041
  3. 4906041
  4. 4906041
  5. 4906041
  6. 4906041
  7. 4906041
  8. 4906041
  9. 4906041
  10. 4906041
  11. 4906041
  12. 4906041
  13. 4906041
  14. 4906041
  15. 4906041
  16. 4906041
  17. 4906041
  18. 4906041
  19. 4906041
  20. 4906041
  21. 4906041
  22. 4906041
  23. 4906041
  24. 4906041
  25. 4906041
  26. 4906041
  27. 4906041
  28. 4906041
  29. 4906041
  30. 4906041
  31. 4906041
  32. 4906041
  33. 4906041
  34. 4906041
  35. 4906041
  36. 4906041
  37. 4906041
  38. 4906041
Contact Seller

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,125KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4906041
  • Stock #: 200151
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV2LC069447
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Only 6,000 KM! AWD w/rear view camera, heated seats, adaptive cruise control, air conditioning, tinted glass, Apple CarPlay, lane departure alert w/steering assist/pre-collision system/blind spot monitor/rear cross traffic alert, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps, Bluetooth, windshield wiper de-icer, heated mirrors, drive mode select, electric parking brake, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. This RAV4 is practically new! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 pre-owned, full factory warranty, daily rental and CarFax report included awd, 4wd, le

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2005 Toyota Camry SE...
 271,736 KM
$1,645 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Golf...
 126,301 KM
$9,762 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey G...
 20,335 KM
$23,987 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message