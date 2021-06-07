Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

30,130 KM

Details Description Features

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | BLI

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | BLI

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

30,130KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7181168
  • Stock #: 210520
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV0LC104632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 30,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well equipped XLE trim with AWD including Blind Spot Detection System with rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, leather wrapped steering, power liftgate, sunroof, heated seats & heated steering, adaptive cruise control, rear view camera, 17 alloy wheels, tinted glass, full power group including power seat, dual climate control, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps, fog lights, Normal/Sport/Eco mode, Snow/Mud/Rock terrain select, windshield wiper de-icer, rain sensing wipers, cargo cover, traction control, roof rails, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This RAV4 is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, XLE

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

