2020 Toyota RAV4

613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
+ taxes & licensing
Very well equipped XLE trim with AWD including Blind Spot Detection System with rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, leather wrapped steering, power liftgate, sunroof, heated seats & heated steering, adaptive cruise control, rear view camera, 17 alloy wheels, tinted glass, full power group including power seat, dual climate control, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps, fog lights, Normal/Sport/Eco mode, Snow/Mud/Rock terrain select, windshield wiper de-icer, rain sensing wipers, cargo cover, traction control, roof rails, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This RAV4 is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, XLE
