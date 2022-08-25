$39,724+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$39,724
- Listing ID: 8992213
- Stock #: 220952
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV9LW087179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 29,316 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota RAV4 is the perfect SUV for families or someone looking for a sporty, reliable vehicle. It comes loaded with features like a sunroof, backup camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, full power group including power adjustable seat, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, automatic headlights & highbeams, drive mode select (Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt), rain sensing wipers, lane keep assist and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail andphoto shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
