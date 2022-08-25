Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota RAV4

29,316 KM

Details Description

$39,724

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,724

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 8992213
  2. 8992213
  3. 8992213
  4. 8992213
  5. 8992213
  6. 8992213
Contact Seller

$39,724

+ taxes & licensing

29,316KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8992213
  • Stock #: 220952
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV9LW087179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220952
  • Mileage 29,316 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota RAV4 is the perfect SUV for families or someone looking for a sporty, reliable vehicle. It comes loaded with features like a sunroof, backup camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, full power group including power adjustable seat, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, automatic headlights & highbeams, drive mode select (Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt), rain sensing wipers, lane keep assist and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail andphoto shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2014 GMC Yukon XL SL...
 166,939 KM
$35,428 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 91,964 KM
$36,958 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 S ...
 134,567 KM
$17,424 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory