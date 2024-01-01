$34,898+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE - Apple CarPlay - $267 B/W
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE - Apple CarPlay - $267 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$34,898
+ taxes & licensing
126,990KM
Used
VIN 5TDKZ3DC5LS082426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Power Sliding Doors, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control!
Compare at $36294 - Our Live Market Price is just $34898!
With a surprising amount of power, driver engagement and grace on the road, this Sienna pushes the boundaries of what you'd expect from a minivan. This 2020 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Toyota Sienna is a handsome looking minivan that the whole family can agree on. With its refined interior and signature exterior styling, this Sienna is perfect for everyday use such as going to play dates or date nights out on the town. The Sienna has enough power, space, and style to take your family and friends wherever they need to be. For a minivan that can keep up with your family's on-the-go lifestyle, look no further than this impressive Toyota Sienna.This van has 126,990 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 296HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sienna's trim level is LE. Stepping up to this versatile Toyota Sienna LE is a great choice as it offers a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Entune 3.0 audio, Scout GPS Link and Toyota app suite connect, power sliding doors, elegant aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and a power driver seats. Additional features include Toyota Safety Sense technology such as steering assist with lane departure alert and lane keep assist, automatic highbeams control, forward collision warning, distance pacing cruise control and comfort features such as dual zone climate control and reclining seats in all three rows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Power Sliding Doors, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $266.90 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
2020 Toyota Sienna