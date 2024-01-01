$34,498+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE 8-Passenger - Apple CarPlay - $264 B/W
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE 8-Passenger - Apple CarPlay - $264 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$34,498
+ taxes & licensing
134,109KM
Used
VIN 5TDKZ3DC0LS051665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Power Sliding Doors, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Apple CarPlay
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
ADAPTIVE
Front Captain Seats -inc: driver seat power adjustable lumbar support, foldable armrest, 8-way power adjustable driver seat and driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft, height and recline/incline
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Door auto-latch
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 17" 5 Spoke Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Diversity antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
75 L Fuel Tank
3.003 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual variable valve timing w/intelligence, D-4S and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,985.5 lbs)
615.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
