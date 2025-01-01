$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
150,685KM
VIN 5TDKZ3DC0LS049298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,685 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
