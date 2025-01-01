$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 129,647 KM
Vehicle Description
--RELIABLE--COMFORTABLE--FUEL EFFICIENT--
Drive with confidence and comfort in this well-equipped 2020 Toyota Sienna LE. This versatile minivan is built for families on the go, offering a smooth ride, spacious seating for up to eight passengers, and Toyota’s proven reliability. Powered by a strong V6 engine, the Sienna LE delivers confident performance whether you're commuting, carpooling, or heading out on a road trip. Enjoy practical features like power-sliding side doors, tri-zone automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and a rearview camera. With ample cargo space and advanced safety technologies, the Sienna LE is ready for whatever life throws your way.
Need Financing? Apply with us and get financing up to 84 months OAC. Book in a road test today!(613) 680-4171https://go2auto.com/ 1037 Belfast RoadOttawa, ON K1B3S2 Visit us today and take it for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
GO2 Auto
613-680-4171